Connecticut pushes forward for hydrogen fuel cell cars

Written by Ethan Myer, Content Specialist
Connecticut is poised to become the second state in the U.S. to sell hydrogen fuel cell powered cars which are considered by many experts to be the most efficient and green vehicles on the market.

Joel Rinehold, chairman of the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology, said Toyota is ramping up efforts to begin selling cars in the state by late 2017.

“Toyota is committed to having the cars available here next year,” said Rinebold, who tested a model last year. “It’s like driving an electric car. It’s quiet, it moved quick. It was interesting. It’s the car of the future.”

The hydrogen fueled cars use a process that combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, which then charges a battery that powers the vehicle.

The state is offering a $5,000 rebate to purchase a fuel cell powered car, but the vehicles are not yet for sale in the state.

Rinebold said there is also an economic development incentive, and the possibility of additional jobs, in bringing fuel cell cars to the state and developing the technology.

