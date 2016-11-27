Sports scores for 11/26-11/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sports scores for 11/26-11/27

Written by Mary Kate Burgess, Sports Anchor
11/26 College Football
(17) Tennessee Volunteers 34 Vanderbilt Commodores 45
Kentucky Wildcats  41 (10) Louisville 38
11/26 Van Buren Shootout
Jackson  55 Thayer 38
11/26 St. James Shootout
Jackson 41 St. James 46
11/26 Riverbend Classic Shootout
Charleston 79 Liberty Tech  75/OT
Kennett 31 West Memphis,AR 53
Covington 75 Scott County Central 71/OT
NMCC 65 Cairo 52
National Football League
Tennessee Titans 27 Chicago Bears  21
Los Angeles Rams 21 New Orleans Saints 49

  Blues' Upshall out indefinitely with lacerated left kidney

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:45 AM EDT
    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

  Blues win in overtime

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 11:07 PM EDT
    The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.

  Raanta, defensemen's offense lead Coyotes past Blues

    Sunday, April 1 2018 10:18 AM EDT
    Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.

