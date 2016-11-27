Marion Chamber of Commerce to honor Hospice of Southern Illinois as Business of the Year

The Marion Chamber of Commerce plans to honor Hospice of Southern Illinois as their 2016 Business/Industry of the Year.

Hospice of Southern Illinois will be honored during the 96th Annual Awards Banquet and Auction on Friday, January 20 at The Pavilion in Marion.

Hospice of Southern Illinois is a not-for-profit free-standing, community-based hospice provider that relies on donations and volunteers to enhance the quality of life for people dealing with terminal illness. The agency has provided services to more than 38,000 patients in 27 counties.

“It’s a privilege to honor and organization that provides such meaningful service to people in our community and throughout the region," Doug Kimmel, Chairman of the Marion Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said. "Their personal commitments and dedication to the services they offer enhance the quality of life in our community at often the most difficult of times, and is the true measure of their success.

If you would like more information about Hospice of Southern Illinois, such as volunteer or donation opportunities or to schedule a speaking engagement, you can visit their website or contact Community Education Manager, Deborah Hogg at (618) 997-3030.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.