Winners of the Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights announced

Old Town Cape, Inc. has announced the winners from the 25th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights.

This year’s parade lineup was full with 100 entries from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses.

The judges have announced these entrants as winners in the following categories:

Best Theme: Trend Setters School

Best Business Appearance: Cape LaCroix Apartments

Best Nonprofit Appearance: New Life Missions

Best Music: Cape Girardeau Roller Derby

Best Lighting: Lawless Harley Davidson

Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights Band

Chairman’s Award: Cape Girardeau Fire Department

Honorary Judge Award: State of Missouri Children’s Division

Preparing for a parade, especially a parade as large as the Parade of Lights, takes a great deal of work. Old Town Cape, Inc. would like to thank everyone who played a part in the success of this year’s parade. This event would not be possible without help from the following groups and organizations: Parade Coordinators Kent and Vicki Zickfield; Judges Lisa Gerlach, Zac and Mary Jane Caldwell, Debbie Farrow, Cherie Herbst, Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood and honorary judge Dennis ‘Doc’ Cain, Cornerstone Facilities Management; the Cape Girardeau Police Department; Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, The Last Call, event volunteers, parade participants and all of the spectators who came out to enjoy the festivities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.