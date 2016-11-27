Winners of the Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights announ - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Winners of the Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights announced

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Old Town Cape, Inc. has announced the winners from the 25th Annual Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights.

This year’s parade lineup was full with 100 entries from area schools, organizations, clubs and businesses.

The judges have announced these entrants as winners in the following categories:

  • Best Theme: Trend Setters School
  • Best Business Appearance: Cape LaCroix Apartments
  • Best Nonprofit Appearance: New Life Missions
  • Best Music: Cape Girardeau Roller Derby
  • Best Lighting: Lawless Harley Davidson
  • Best Marching Band: Meadow Heights Band
  • Chairman’s Award: Cape Girardeau Fire Department
  • Honorary Judge Award: State of Missouri Children’s Division

Preparing for a parade, especially a parade as large as the Parade of Lights, takes a great deal of work. Old Town Cape, Inc. would like to thank everyone who played a part in the success of this year’s parade. This event would not be possible without help from the following groups and organizations: Parade Coordinators Kent and Vicki Zickfield; Judges Lisa Gerlach, Zac and Mary Jane Caldwell, Debbie Farrow, Cherie Herbst, Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood and honorary judge Dennis ‘Doc’ Cain, Cornerstone Facilities Management; the Cape Girardeau Police Department; Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, The Last Call, event volunteers, parade participants and all of the spectators who came out to enjoy the festivities.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly