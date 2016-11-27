38th annual SIU Holiday Craft Sale kicks of Dec. 1 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

38th annual SIU Holiday Craft Sale kicks of Dec. 1

Written by David Horn, Production Assistant
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The 38th annual Holiday Craft Sale will take place at  Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, December 3.

The sale will place in the Art Gallery and Renaissance Room on the first floor of the university’s Student Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Dec 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. on Dec. 3.

At the sale visitors will find pottery, ornaments, wood crafts, wreaths, candles, jewelry, locally prepared food products, clothing and textiles, artwork, glassware, decorations, household items and a wide variety of handmade creations.

The event will also feature items from SIU student groups involved in print making, blacksmithing, pottery, horticulture and more.

In all, more than 75 craft vendors will be selling their unique gift items.

Admission is free.

The Student Center Craft Shop sponsors the annual event.

For more information, call (618)-453-3636, email craftshp@siu.edu or visit www.studentcenter.siu/edu/craftsales.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly