38th annual SIU Holiday Craft Sale kicks of Dec. 1

The 38th annual Holiday Craft Sale will take place at Southern Illinois University Carbondale on Thursday, Dec. 1 through Saturday, December 3.

The sale will place in the Art Gallery and Renaissance Room on the first floor of the university’s Student Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m Dec 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. on Dec. 3.

At the sale visitors will find pottery, ornaments, wood crafts, wreaths, candles, jewelry, locally prepared food products, clothing and textiles, artwork, glassware, decorations, household items and a wide variety of handmade creations.

The event will also feature items from SIU student groups involved in print making, blacksmithing, pottery, horticulture and more.

In all, more than 75 craft vendors will be selling their unique gift items.

Admission is free.

The Student Center Craft Shop sponsors the annual event.

For more information, call (618)-453-3636, email craftshp@siu.edu or visit www.studentcenter.siu/edu/craftsales.

