Southeast Construction Management team wins 3rd place in regional competition

A Design-Build team of Southeast Missouri State University students recently received third place honors in the Region IV competition conducted by the Associated Schools of Construction.

The students, who are pursuing degrees in technology management, construction management and design option in Southeast’s Department of Polytechnic Studies, competed against teams from colleges and universities in a seven-state region that included Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The competition was held Oct. 26- 29 in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and, according to Kevin McMeel, instructor in the Department of Polytechnic Studies, was hosted by “all the big names in the construction industry.”

This year, Southeast entered two teams, one in the “Design-Build” division, and one in the “Commercial” division. The Design-Build team, coached by Bryan Bowers, instructor in polytechnic studies, included:

Leah Crossno of Poplar Bluff, Missouri;

Steven Pierce of Florissant, Missouri;

Brennan Reeves of Jackson, Missouri;

Sam Pourcillie of St. Albans, Missouri;

Jorden Richardson of St. Charles, Missouri;

Drew Shores of Centralia, Illinois

The commercial team, coached by McMeel, included:

Michael Eitel of Ballwin, Missouri;

Tim Schumer of Perryville, Missouri;

Justin Stilley of Murphysboro, Illinois;

Zach Ericson of St. Charles, Missouri;

Garrison West of Edwardsville, Illinois;

Jeremy Engelhart of Jackson, Missouri.

“We are incredibly proud of the performance of our teams!” McMeel said. “We probably have the newest and smallest construction management program in our region, so to match up against schools with much larger and more established programs is quite an accomplishment for these students,” he said.

In addition to the experience the students receive through competition, placing near the top in the competition means better career opportunities for them as well.

“About half of the students on last year’s teams received job offers from companies who were at the competition, and we anticipate this year’s teams will have comparable results. Top contractors have recognized our students and have hired them as a direct result of this competition,” McMeel said. “That’s the ultimate goal of our program — to prepare students with the skills necessary to succeed in the field of construction management and design. We want employers to seek our students. This success at the regional competition will help make that happen.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.



