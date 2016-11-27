Southeast Construction Management team wins 3rd place in regiona - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Construction Management team wins 3rd place in regional competition

Written by Don Frazier, Photojournalist
Connect
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Design-Build team of Southeast Missouri State University students recently received third place honors in the Region IV competition conducted by the Associated Schools of Construction.

The students, who are pursuing degrees in technology management, construction management and design option in Southeast’s Department of Polytechnic Studies, competed against teams from colleges and universities in a seven-state region that included Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The competition was held Oct. 26- 29 in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and, according to Kevin McMeel, instructor in the Department of Polytechnic Studies, was hosted by “all the big names in the construction industry.”

This year, Southeast entered two teams, one in the “Design-Build” division, and one in the “Commercial” division. The Design-Build team, coached by Bryan Bowers, instructor in polytechnic studies, included:

  • Leah Crossno of Poplar Bluff, Missouri;
  • Steven Pierce of Florissant, Missouri;
  • Brennan Reeves of Jackson, Missouri;
  • Sam Pourcillie of St. Albans, Missouri;
  • Jorden Richardson of St. Charles, Missouri;
  • Drew Shores of Centralia, Illinois

The commercial team, coached by McMeel, included:

  • Michael Eitel of Ballwin, Missouri;
  • Tim Schumer of Perryville, Missouri;
  • Justin Stilley of Murphysboro, Illinois;
  • Zach Ericson of St. Charles, Missouri;
  • Garrison West of Edwardsville, Illinois;
  • Jeremy Engelhart of Jackson, Missouri.

“We are incredibly proud of the performance of our teams!” McMeel said. “We probably have the newest and smallest construction management program in our region, so to match up against schools with much larger and more established programs is quite an accomplishment for these students,” he said.

In addition to the experience the students receive through competition, placing near the top in the competition means better career opportunities for them as well.

“About half of the students on last year’s teams received job offers from companies who were at the competition, and we anticipate this year’s teams will have comparable results. Top contractors have recognized our students and have hired them as a direct result of this competition,” McMeel said. “That’s the ultimate goal of our program —  to prepare students with the skills necessary to succeed in the field of construction management and design.  We want employers to seek our students. This success at the regional competition will help make that happen.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.


 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly