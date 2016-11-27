Heartland couple puts up Christmas decorations to make memories

Many people took advantage of the long Thanksgiving weekend to get ready for Christmas.

You might have noticed that some people have already have put up their Christmas decorations this weekend.

We spoke to Mike and Autumn Hughey in Altenburg about why they put up their decorations and why they decided to do it this weekend.

"I think we should celebrate Thanksgiving first and then do Christmas," Autumn said. "That way you cherish both holidays. For both reasons, that's what they're there for. I like Christmas for Christmas for Christ in it and that's why."

Autumn and her husband were putting up lighted poinsettias around their house. Autumn said she does this for her five grandchildren.

"That's family," Autumn said. "You're making memories and that's family. Very important. If you don't have family...that's the very important part of Christmas."

It takes the Hughey's several days to put up all her decorations outside but they don't stop there.

"I gotta make Christmas cookies and still decorate the tree yet," Autumn said. "I'm not done yet. A lot of work."

Autumn does this not only for her family, but feels it's tradition, as well.

"It's really enjoyable," Autumn said. "I do it for my grandkids and for other people to see too. But I just love decorating. I grew up with that. My and dad decorated so I just got in the habit of doing that."

