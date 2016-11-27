IL man injured in apparent DUI crash after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel

A Breese, Ill. man was injured on Sunday morning after he apparently fell asleep while driving.

According to Illinois State Police, Eddie A. McCandrew, 45, was traveling east on Interstate 64 near mile marker 65 at around 8:37 a.m. when, according to him, he fell asleep.

McCandrew's vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

He was taken to Crossroads Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois for treatment of major, non-life threatening injuries.

McCandrew was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, operating uninsured vehicle, and possession of cannabis.

