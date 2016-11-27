Murphysboro, IL man arrested in connection to deadly hit and run

A Murphysboro, Illinois man was arrested in connection to a deadly hit and run on Friday, November 25.

Ryne J. Sasso, 28, was arrested for failure to report a traffic crash involving a death and driving while license revoked.

He is currently being held at the Jackson County Jail and his bond was set at $250,000.

Authorities say 46-year-old Bruce Glenn died on Friday, Dec. 2 from his injuries at a St. Louis hospital.

On November 25, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office learned of a traffic crash involving two pedestrians on Airport Road near Bodkin Road in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Officials say a vehicle was going west on Airport Road when the driver hit the two pedestrians walking on the shoulder.

The driver didn't stop and continued driving west.

One pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was later flown to St. Louis with life-threatening injuries. He later passed away.

According to Jackson County deputies, the second man had minor injuries.

Investigators, including a traffic crash reconstructionist, were able to identify and later find the vehicle involved in the crash.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Sasso.

