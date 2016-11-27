Paducah woman arrested for drug possession - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah woman arrested for drug possession

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
A Paducah woman was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah woman was arrested Saturday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports at around 9 pm on the night of Saturday, November 26th deputies pulled over a 1996 GMC pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Katie Marion for traffic violations on Dixie Ave.

Marion was found to be hiding a plastic baggie in her pants; the deputies searched her vehicle and found several syringes containing methamphetamine in Marion's purse and meth on her person.

Marion was arrested and charged with several offences including possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 

