Autopsy scheduled for man killed in alleged domestic violence dispute in Cape Girardeau Co.

A death investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau County after a man was killed during a reported domestic violence incident on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible domestic violence dispute in the 600 Block of Cape Girardeau County road #256 Saturday afternoon. Deputies were unable to locate anyone at the home, but later learned the suspect had abducted his wife and child and was driving around the area.

The suspect reportedly threatened to kill his wife, child and then himself. He later returned to the home where the wife was able to get away from him and into another vehicle.

Before he could shoot her, she ran him down with the car she was in, killing the 45-year-old Delta man.

The woman is being treated at a local hospital for injuries reportedly sustained during the assault. The man's identity is not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

