Charleston, MO police arrest suspect in connection to homicide investigation

Police in Charleston, Mo. arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Friday afternoon.

On November 25 at about 12:08 p.m., Charleston police began receiving calls of a person shot in the 500 block of Sy Williams (South Elm).

Responding officers found an unresponsive male with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. The victim has been identified as Jacquon Smith, 18, of Charleston.

On Saturday, police arrested Jamarius Fisher, 18, of Charleston. He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to the probable cause statement, Fisher admitted to shooting and killing Smith.

He has no bond.

