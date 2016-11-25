Local stores prepare for Small Business Saturday

Most of you spent your black Friday getting gifts at bigger stores like the ones in the mall, but Nov. 26 is Small Business Saturday, which is important for businesses in Cape Girardeau.

It's a day these small shops feel a little bigger and keep up with the big box stores.

"It encourages people to shop local, shop within their community," said Emilie Stephens the owner of Annie-Em's on Main Street.

Annie-Em's was started by Stephens' mom, and after she graduated from Southeast Missouri State, she took over the business.

"It kind of just runs in my blood," said Stephens

She's expecting quite a few people in her store tomorrow, estimating around 200-300, which is considerably more than the 100 she usually sees. But that's just part of the estimated 95 million people who shop on this day nationwide.

Stephens tends to sell a lot of gifts and decorations around this time, especially compared to right before thanksgiving.

"There's a whole change of pace the day after Thanksgiving - people will buy gifts and not shop for themselves," said Stephens.

Gifts are something that many don't shop for locally anymore, as consumers tend to look other places - which is why the day became a nationwide trend in 2010.

"A lot of people shop big box or online," said Stephens. "I think it's important to remind people how lucky they are to have local businesses in their community."

Plus, she says the increase in sales allows her to stock the shelves with unique items hand-selected with her local customers in mind.

