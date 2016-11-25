Mizzou scores 21 unanswered points in 2nd half, defeats Arkansas 28-24

Drew Lock threw for 268 years and a touchdown on Friday as the Mizzou Tigers rallied from a 24-7 deficit to defeat Arkansas at home, 28-24.

RB Nate Strong also chipped in with a pair of goal line pushes in the third and fourth quarters, while the defense stifled a late comeback attempt by the Razorbacks.

The Tigers wrapped up the season with a 4-8 record, and a 2-6 record in the SEC.

