Letter, Thanksgiving meal touches the hearts of Marion, IL officers

The kind words and gesture of a young man in Marion, Illinois made Thanksgiving very special for the officers on duty for the holiday.

With the help of his dad, a boy named Phoenix provided gift cards and a feast for the department.

In his letter, Phoenix wrote, "I think the blue have the toughest job because I told my dad that we only have one family to take care of but the blue have three families...you have to take care of you(r) family, you have to look after all of us, and you also have you(r) blue family."

According to Phoenix, blue is the most important color in the rainbow because it keeps all the others together.

Phoenix went on to say that he cashed out the coins in his bedroom and his dad matched the money to buy "as many gift cards as possible" for the officers.

He ended the sweet note by saying "Happy Thanksgiving and most importantly, be safe out there so you can come home to your families each and every night."

In a Facebook post, the department asked followers to read the letter and said "We cannot thank him (and his family) enough for their caring and kindness. God bless you for giving our troops a happy Thanksgiving!"

