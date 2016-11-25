This week in music: 2001 Family Affair

Let's step into the Breakfast Show time machine and set the dials for 2001.

Gladiator was a big winner at the Academy Awards. The film won four Oscars including Best Picture.

The box office champ was Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with a take of over $317 million dollars.

But it was close because right behind the Potter movie was Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring with $313 million dollars.

And these were the songs playing at clubs and on the radio this week in '01.

At number five was the Canadian band Nickelback with How You Remind Me. It's considered the band's signature song and Billboard ranked it as the fourth biggest song of the decade.

Checking in at number four was Jennifer Lopez and Ja Rule with I'm Real.



Enrique Iglesias was flying high at number three with Hero. That's where the song would peak, but it would go on to top charts in Britain, Australia, Spain, Ireland and Canada.

At number two was Usher with the R & B ballad U Got It Bad.

And in the top spot was Mary J. Blige with her first number one single. Family Affair spent six week atop the chart. The song sparked a brief comeback for hip-hop soul which Blige pioneered in the 1990's.

