First Alert: Rain on the horizon

First Alert: Brian McCormick says we're in for a pretty nice weekend. We do have several chances of rain early next week.

Making Headlines

Buyer Beware: If you plan to do any holiday shopping online, make sure you are connected to a secure wireless network.

Rest in Peace: The woman best known for her role as Carol Brady on "The Brady Bunch" has died. Florence Henderson was 82.

Fake News on the Rise: Digitally savvy students of all ages are falling for fake news online according to a new report.

Holidays in the Heartland: The holiday season is here and communities around the Heartland are hosting events to help you get in the spirit.

