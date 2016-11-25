Driver falls asleep, crashes vehicle in Graves Co.

The Graves County Sheriff said seatbelts likely prevented serious injuries in a Thanksgiving Day crash after the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

According to the sheriff's office, 19-year-old Austin Seay of Hickory, Ky. was driving south on the Jackson Purchase Parkway when he fell asleep and his vehicle went into the median.

Deputies said Seay over-corrected, rolled over both lanes and the vehicle went through the guardrail.

The vehicle came to rest facing north on its right side.

A 17-year-old passenger had to go to the hospital for treatment. Seay wasn't hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.