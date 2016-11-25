November 28 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

November 28 celebrity birthdays

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
He founded Motown Records.  He contributed heavily to the careers of Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops and The Jackson Five. Berry Gordy Junior is 87 today.

He's an Oscar winning actor who has had roles in such movies as The Truman Show, Apollo 13, The Rock, A History of Violence and many many more.
Ed Harris is 66 today.

He was a member of the 1980's brat pack.  His big movie roles were in The Breakfast Club, St. Elmo's Fire and New Jack City. Judd Nelson is 57 today.

She's a WWE wrestler who also stars in the reality TV series Total Divas.  Summer Rae is 33 today.

