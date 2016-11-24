WANTED: theft suspects in Benton, Ky.

Police in Benton, Ky. are investigating a theft that occurred at the Dollar General store.

The police department posted security pictures of the suspects on their Facebook page and asked the public to help identify them.

According to the post, the male and female were seen driving a gold or silver Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (270) 527-3126, Marshall County Dispatch at (270) 527-1333, or send a message to the department's Facebook page.

