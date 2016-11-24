Stooges in Jackson, MO holds first free Thanksgiving dinner

A much newer holiday tradition is taking shape in Jackson, Missouri.

Stooges owner Ron Cook says his dream was always to provide a place for people in Jackson to eat and socialize on Thanksgiving.

"It's just something that I wanted to do for the last 8 or 10 years," Cook said. "It's a shame to know that there [are] people around here locally that are sitting at home this day when its really not the meal they want - it's just the need to be around people."

Last year, Cook fed hundreds of people during the Christmas holiday.

The response was so overwhelming, he decided to do the same this Thanksgiving.

Guests of all ages got the chance to chow down on some juicy smoked turkey and some delectable sides.

"It's time to give back to these people," Cook said. "You know that if they don't have family here that we'll be family for them for a day."

"I came here for Thanksgiving dinner because I didn't want to be alone at home." Ima-Jean Seabaugh said.

Seabaugh said now that she got chance to get a full meal and some delicious dessert, she doesn't have to worry about feeling lonely anymore.

"That's not the case right now I'm all keyed up, probably won't sleep a wink tonight," she said jokingly.

If you missed Thanksgiving at Stooges, the owner plans to hold a Christmas dinner as well.

