Cape Girardeau woman turns 100, plans to keep living until 110

Friends and family gathered in Cape Girardeau on Friday to wish a special woman a big happy birthday.

Florence Humphrey celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 23.

Her family honored the special day with a surprise party.

You could say Humphrey is 100 year young.

"I feel great, that I am still here," Humphrey said. "I thank the lord because he's the one keeping me here."

Humphrey was born in Crystal City, Missouri in 1916.

She moved to Cape Girardeau in 1955.

"We traveled all over," Humphrey explained. "I've been in every state in the United States and I've been all over Canada from one end to the other but I never got out on that big ocean. No way!"

Her advice for a long and healthy life:

"You have to keep on going and you have to make yourself do when you think you can't, you make yourself do and you can do it. You just have to try."

Humphrey says she has no plans to quit trying anytime soon.

She even hopes to live past 105.

"I am going to try, I may even go to 110."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.