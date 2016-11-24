Survey: More employees spending Thanksgiving with coworkers than ever before

More and more employees are saying thanks with their coworkers this year.

A new survey by CareerBuilder found more than one in four workers (28 percent) say they celebrate Thanksgiving with coworkers either in or out of the office.

That is a substantial increase from 2015 when only 20 percent said that and 19 percent in 2014.

People who work in health care, retail and sales are the most likely to spend Thanksgiving with coworkers.

A total of 22 percent of workers say they have to work on Thanksgiving.

Still, most people say they would rather spend the holiday with family.

That was true for about 91 percent of people surveyed.

CareerBuilder surveyed a total of 3,336 U.S. workers between August and September to get the results.

