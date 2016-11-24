Salvation Army lunch feeds thousands in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Salvation Army lunch feeds thousands in Cape Girardeau

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
Connect
Every year The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau holds their Thanksgiving lunch, and every year more people come together. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) Every year The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau holds their Thanksgiving lunch, and every year more people come together. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
All of the food was donated for the event - including the turkeys. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) All of the food was donated for the event - including the turkeys. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
Placemats for the event were made by students at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau and colorfully lined the tables. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS) Placemats for the event were made by students at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau and colorfully lined the tables. (Source: Chris Drury/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Every year The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau holds their Thanksgiving lunch, and every year more people come together.

This year Captain Bridgette Amick says they are planning for 2,000 diners, but are prepared for 2,200.

Amick says that she is overwhelmed by the support she's getting from the community and volunteers.

"Volunteering and coming out and making people that we may not know, or may see on the street part of their family and part of their tradition. I think it's really awesome," Amick said.

All of the food was donated for the event - including the turkeys.

This year some of those birds came with a little twist.

"This year we got Hubert Ray from Q-licious to help smoke some of the turkeys," Amick said.

This event is not just for those who can't afford a meal, but also for the community to come together and spend the holiday with those you may not see every day.

"Everyone's invited. If you're by yourself or just want to come and hang out with some people, just come on down and eat some lunch with us," Amick said.

Place mats for the event were made by students at Central Middle School in Cape Girardeau and colorfully lined the tables.

Amick says it means a lot to see the community come together on Thanksgiving.

"It's just an awesome time to see the community, Cape Girardeau, love each other," Amick said.

The Salvation Army will serve lunch to anyone who's hungry from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They'll even deliver for those who are home bound.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly