Salvation Army lunch feeds thousands in Cape Girardeau

Every year The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau holds their Thanksgiving lunch, and every year more people come together.

This year Captain Bridgette Amick says they are planning for 2,000 diners, but are prepared for 2,200.

Amick says that she is overwhelmed by the support she's getting from the community and volunteers.

"Volunteering and coming out and making people that we may not know, or may see on the street part of their family and part of their tradition. I think it's really awesome," Amick said.

This year some of those birds came with a little twist.

"This year we got Hubert Ray from Q-licious to help smoke some of the turkeys," Amick said.

This event is not just for those who can't afford a meal, but also for the community to come together and spend the holiday with those you may not see every day.

"Everyone's invited. If you're by yourself or just want to come and hang out with some people, just come on down and eat some lunch with us," Amick said.

Amick says it means a lot to see the community come together on Thanksgiving.

"It's just an awesome time to see the community, Cape Girardeau, love each other," Amick said.

The Salvation Army will serve lunch to anyone who's hungry from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. They'll even deliver for those who are home bound.

