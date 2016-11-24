ISP: Driver traveling too fast in rain crashes RV in Wayne Co., IL

Police say a driver traveling too fast in the rain crashed their RV in Wayne County, Illinois on Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say Roger Crain, a 74-year-old man from New York, was driving an RV and pulling a Jeep Cherokee on westbound Interstate 64 when he lost control near milepost 106.

Police say he was traveling in heavy rain.

The RV left the road, ran into several trees, before overturning.

Crain was traveling with two other passengers when he crashed.

Both the front seat and back seat passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

All three people were taken to a local hospital.

No word on their conditions.

The driver was cited for for driving too fast for conditions and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Neither of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.

