Olney man charged with murder after girl found dead behind building

Glen R. Ramey (Source: Illinois State Police)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police arrested a suspect in connection to the death of an 8-year-old girl found behind a building in Olney, Illinois.

On November 27, 2016, at 2:21 a.m., the Illinois State Police arrested Glenn R. Ramey, 53, of Olney, for first degree murder and predatory sexual assault in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg, 8.  

Stauffenberg was found dead on the south side of Olney on the evening of November 23.

Illinois State Police say on November 23, officers responded to a report of a missing 8-year-old girl.

Investigators say Stauffenberg was abducted while she was waiting for a church bus to pick her up.

The Southern Illinois Task Force was activated to assist with the investigation.

Ramey is currently held at the Richland County Jail on $1 million bond.

On Monday, Nov. 28, friends and family gathered for a vigil in remembrance of the 8-year-old.

The arrest of Ramey is the result of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies which comprise the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force.

Those agencies include the Olney Police Department; Richland County Sheriff’s Department; Flora Police Department; Salem Police Department; Centralia Police Department; Effingham County Sheriff’s Department; Effingham County Coroner’s Office; Vandalia Police Department; and the Illinois State Police.

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Illinois State Police Trooper William "Tom" Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    If you've ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

