Olney man charged with murder after girl found dead behind building

Illinois State Police arrested a suspect in connection to the death of an 8-year-old girl found behind a building in Olney, Illinois.

On November 27, 2016, at 2:21 a.m., the Illinois State Police arrested Glenn R. Ramey, 53, of Olney, for first degree murder and predatory sexual assault in the death of Sabrina Stauffenberg, 8.

Stauffenberg was found dead on the south side of Olney on the evening of November 23.

Illinois State Police say on November 23, officers responded to a report of a missing 8-year-old girl.

Investigators say Stauffenberg was abducted while she was waiting for a church bus to pick her up.

The Southern Illinois Task Force was activated to assist with the investigation.

Ramey is currently held at the Richland County Jail on $1 million bond.

On Monday, Nov. 28, friends and family gathered for a vigil in remembrance of the 8-year-old.

The arrest of Ramey is the result of a collaborative effort between multiple law enforcement agencies which comprise the Southern Illinois Child Death Task Force.

Those agencies include the Olney Police Department; Richland County Sheriff’s Department; Flora Police Department; Salem Police Department; Centralia Police Department; Effingham County Sheriff’s Department; Effingham County Coroner’s Office; Vandalia Police Department; and the Illinois State Police.

