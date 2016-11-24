November 25 celebrity birthdays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a couple of Hollywood actresses.

She had the role of  Kelly Bundy, on the Fox sitcom Married...with Children. After that show ended, she moved to the big screen. She played news reporter Veronica Corningstone in the hit comedy Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy. Her other movies include: Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead, Hall Pass, The Sweetest Thing and Employee of the Month. Christina Applegate is 45 today.

She had the role of Juliet on the TV series Gossip Girl. Currently, you can see her on the CW series Arrow where she stars as Black Canary.  Her father is 1970's teen idol David Cassidy who starred in the sitcom The Partridge Family. Katie Cassidy is 30 today.

She's a Christian singer-songwriter who's married to country music legend Vince Gill.  Her hits include: "Baby Baby," "Angels,"  and "Father's Eyes." 
Amy Grant is 56 today.

He's an NFL Hall of Fame coach who led the Redskins to a pair of Super Bowl victories. After he left the football sidelines, he became a very successful team owner on the NASCAR circuit.  Tony Stewart won a championship under his guidance. We're talking about Joe Gibbs who's 76 today.

