FIRST ALERT: Brian Alworth is tracking a cloudy and cool Thanksgiving. SWIPE for full forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Happy Thanksgiving! Today is November, 24, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

When you wake up this morning, you'll notice a big change from yesterday: no rain. It will be a dry, but chilly start to your Thanksgiving. Brian Alworth is tracking a lot of low clouds, though that could be present most of the day. That means there is a chance we won't see the sun until the afternoon, if we're lucky. FIRST ALERT: Make sure you pack the jacket if you plan on Black Friday shopping.

Making Headlines:

Hot deals: This year the National Retail Federation says retail sales this holiday season are expected to reach $655.8 billion, an increase of 3.6 billion from 2015. Where can you score the best deal? WalletHub reports you should definitely stand in line at Macy's. We're taking a closer look on the Breakfast Show.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

