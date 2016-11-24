Firewood cutting opportunity at Rend Lake - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firewood cutting opportunity at Rend Lake

Written by Derek Dickerson, Director
REND LAKE, IL (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake would like to announce the opportunity of a Firewood Cutting Special Use Permit.

Firewood cutting is for personal use only. Commercial use or resale is prohibited.

The time frame for the firewood cutting season is November 1, 2016 through March 14, 2017 (firewood areas will close periodically during this time frame).

Designated cutting hours will be Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There is no charge for the permit.

The firewood cutting area will be located in the South Marcum Recreation Area.

Permits can be obtained in person between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m, Monday through Friday, at the Rend Lake Project Office.

For further information please, contact Jim Ford or Jordan Hagerty at the Rend Lake Project Office at (618) 724-2493.  

