Heartland sports scores from 11/23

St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.
The St. Louis blue take things down to the wire and some against the San Jose Sharks.
Antti Raanta stopped 34 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes scored three goals in the second period and beat the playoff-chasing St. Louis Blues 6-0 Saturday night.
The struggling St. Louis Blues got goals from seven players and routed the Los Angeles Kings 7-2 on Saturday, handing them their worst defeat of the season.
Patrik Berglund scored 3:31 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues came from behind for a big 5-4 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.
