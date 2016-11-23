Did you feel it? 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Caruthersville, MO

The USGS is reporting a 3.3 magnitude rattled parts of Caruthersville, Missouri on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

The quake happened Wednesday just about six miles outside of Caruthersville. The quake had a depth of 8.9 km.a distance of 4.4 km.

There have been no reports of any damage or injuries associated with this quake at this time.

