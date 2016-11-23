Pizza before turkey: A Thanksgiving tradition

While tomorrow’s Thanksgiving feasts will focus on turkey and all the fixin’s, Wednesday, many people leave the cooking to others.

According to pizza.com, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving ranks right up there with holidays like New Year’s Eve and Super Bowl Sunday for the number of pizza orders placed.

That was the case at Marco’s Pizza in Cape Girardeau.

They expected by the end of Wednesday nigh they' will have made 200 large pizzas - a 50 percent increase from a typical Wednesday.

Workers there said ordering out only makes sense.

"Everyone's planning on cooking tomorrow and they have a lot of family coming in from out of town,” Marco’s Pizza assistant manager Chris Sautter said. “So they probably haven't seen family in a while and they are going to want to catch up and not spend time in the kitchen so they're going to order out and have us do the cooking for them.”

Believe it or not, the calls won't stop after Wednesday.

Marco’s is expecting another rush on Thanksgiving night.

It should come as no surprise as pizza accounts for 10 percent of all food service sales around the country.

