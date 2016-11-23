Ovechkin's 16th hat trick sends Caps to 4-3 win over Blues - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ovechkin's 16th hat trick sends Caps to 4-3 win over Blues

By IAN QUILLEN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Alex Ovechkin scored his first hat trick of the season and the 16th of his 10-year NHL career to lead the Washington Capitals over the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Ovechkin had a goal in each period to move one hat trick ahead of Florida's Jaromir Jagr for the most among active players. The three-time MVP, who has 12 goals this season, led the Capitals to their third win through four games of a five-game homestand.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist for Washington, which outshot St. Louis 25-21 and held a lead throughout the final two periods.

Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and Alex Pietrangelo added a late goal for the Blues, who had won four straight.

    St. Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall is out indefinitely with a lacerated left kidney.

