Crash in Washington Co., IL sends 1 to hospital with 'serious injuries'

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The ISP is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Illinois that sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday on I-64 westbound at milepost 52 in Washington County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 35-year-old Mount Vernon man was traveling westbound on I-64 near milepost 52. He failed to negotiate a left hand curve and ran off of the north side of the Interstate and struck a tree.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital. Authorities are withholding the victim's name pending family notification.

The vehicle also sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

