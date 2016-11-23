Crash in Washington Co., IL sends 1 to hospital with 'serious injuries'

The ISP is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Washington County, Illinois that sent one man to the hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 4 p.m. Wednesday on I-64 westbound at milepost 52 in Washington County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 35-year-old Mount Vernon man was traveling westbound on I-64 near milepost 52. He failed to negotiate a left hand curve and ran off of the north side of the Interstate and struck a tree.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital. Authorities are withholding the victim's name pending family notification.

The vehicle also sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.

