ISP: All lanes of I-57 bridge back open after multiple vehicle c - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

ISP: All lanes of I-57 bridge back open after multiple vehicle crash halts traffic

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Randy Swope) (Source: Randy Swope)
(KFVS) -

The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 bridge near Cairo, IL are open after a multiple-vehicle crash forced authorities to divert  traffic.

The crash involved two semi trucks and one Jeep, according to authorities.

Authorities say Travis J Williams, 32, of Chicago, who was driving a black Jeep SUV, was stalled in the right lane of I-57 Southbound on the Mississippi River Bridge with his hazard lights on. 

Refugio Garcia, 50, of Laredo, TX, who was driving a Blue 2017 freightliner Truck Tractor, was traveling south crossing the bridge in the left lane when Daniel Morgan, 27, of Plainview, IL, swerved into the left lane, colliding with Garcia. Garcia and Morgan both then collided into Williams' Jeep, pushing it against the right hand guard rail.

All of the vehicles came to a rest on the bridge blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.

Three occupants in Williams were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and an occupant with Garcia was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of I-57 are back open.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly