ISP: All lanes of I-57 bridge back open after multiple vehicle crash halts traffic

The Illinois State Police is reporting that all lanes of I-57 bridge near Cairo, IL are open after a multiple-vehicle crash forced authorities to divert traffic.

The crash involved two semi trucks and one Jeep, according to authorities.

Authorities say Travis J Williams, 32, of Chicago, who was driving a black Jeep SUV, was stalled in the right lane of I-57 Southbound on the Mississippi River Bridge with his hazard lights on.

Refugio Garcia, 50, of Laredo, TX, who was driving a Blue 2017 freightliner Truck Tractor, was traveling south crossing the bridge in the left lane when Daniel Morgan, 27, of Plainview, IL, swerved into the left lane, colliding with Garcia. Garcia and Morgan both then collided into Williams' Jeep, pushing it against the right hand guard rail.

All of the vehicles came to a rest on the bridge blocking all lanes of southbound traffic.

Three occupants in Williams were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and an occupant with Garcia was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of I-57 are back open.

The investigation into the crash continues.

