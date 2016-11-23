Does It Work Toy Testers: Hatchimals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does It Work Toy Testers: Hatchimals

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Hatchimals, a walking, talking toy that hatches from an egg is the hottest toy of the season.

The makers of the toy claim Hatchimals offer kids countless hours of entertainment through interactive games, throughout the toy’s five stages of life: egg, hatch, baby, toddler and kid – but is it really worth all the hype?

To test Hatchimals, we first had to find one. The furry animatronic animals are practically an endangered species on store shelves.

Hatchimals should retail for about $50, but the toy is currently selling for more than $200 online at both Amazon and Wal-Mart.

Auctions on EBay offer the toy for a minimum of $100, and go up to $55,000 in price.

We purchased our Hatchimal from a woman in Dexter, Missouri who had purchased several of the toys at a local Wal-Mart before they became so popular.

Mrs. Diebold’s second grade class at Jackson’s East Elementary helped put our Hatchimal (which was a Draggle version of the toy) to the test.

We removed the Hatchimal from the box and twisted two turn-key style locks to activate the toy inside the egg. Immediately the animal began making noises inside the egg.

The students passed the egg around the room, each listening to the sounds it made. A couple minutes into the test, glowing eyes that changed color could be seen through the still un-cracked eggshell.

Even inside the egg, the Hatchimal reacted to the kids as they tapped on the egg, rubbed the egg, or turned it upside-down making a variety of baby-like noises.

Fifteen to twenty minutes into our test the Hatchimal began to hatch. The toy cracks the eggshell a little at a time using its beak until finally the kids could not wait any longer and helped break the remaining shell to free the animal inside.

Upon its “birth” the Hatchimal sings “Happy Birthday” and begins to interact with children. Its eyes change color to indicate its needs, and a cheat sheet of sorts helps kids keep track of what they should do to feed, burp, nurse a sick, help it to go to sleep, or even comfort it when it is scared.

As the Hatchimal grows from baby to toddler, and toddler to kid stage children can teach it to talk, play tag with the toy and even play “psychic Hatchimal” where the child can ask yes or no questions and get silly answers.

All of the kids in Mrs. Diebold’s class enjoyed playing with the Hatchimal on day one, but the true test of a toy is whether or not kids will continue to enjoy playing with it over time.

We returned to Mrs. Diebold’s class a week after the hatch and they were still in love with the Hatchimal.

“They would learn to teach it new things, like play tag, or if it needs to be fed,” said teacher Ashley Diebold.  “I think they really liked it.”

Mrs. Diebold’s class gave Hatchimals 4.5 stars on this Does It Work Toy Testers test.

