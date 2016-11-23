Murray State Racers return home to host Alabama A&M

The Murray State men's basketball team is back in Murray and looking for some home cooking.

The Racers just returned from a three game road trip to Bowling Green, Ohio.

MSU will host Alabama A&M in Murray on Saturday November 19.

Murray is off to a 2-3 start this season.

The Racers opened the season with a home win over Illinois State.

