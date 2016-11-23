Murray State Racers return home to host Alabama A&M

The Murray State men's basketball team is back in Murray and looking for some home cooking.
The Racers just returned from a three game road trip to Bowling Green, Ohio.
MSU will host Alabama A&M in Murray on Saturday November 19.
Murray is off to a 2-3 start this season.
The Racers opened the season with a home win over Illinois State.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.