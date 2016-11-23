Missouri Highway Patrol encourages drivers to arrive at Thanksgiving dinner safely

Missouri Highway Patrol encourages drivers to arrive at Thanksgi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Sherae Honeycutt, Reporter
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

According to AAA – One million more drivers will be on the road this holiday season.

It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“There’s a lot of people out there," said Corporal Jeff McCullough of The Missouri Highway Patrol.

Thanks to an improving economy and lower gas prices AAA is forecasting the most travelers on this day since 2007.

“Thanksgiving is a real high traffic period. A lot of people going to see family that they haven’t seen in a while and there’s just a lot of people on the road," McCullough said.

With that in mind – Troopers from The Missouri Highway Patrol will be lining the roadways.

“That’s why we’re out there trying to make it a lot safer, and have troopers every twenty miles on the interstate. We’ve been doing it several years now. We do it on our peak travel days," McCullough said.

Corporal McColough says even with the extra support – it’s important to be prepared.

“If you look outside today it’s raining. We haven’t had rain in a while, so, things are going to be a lot slicker than normal," McCullough said.

McColough says oil on the roadways and worn out tires can cause problems, but also speeding and even deer can create roadway dangers.

The best thing you can do – Corporal McColough says is plan before you go.

“Take stuff with you that you know – if you break down. If you have water in your vehicle or something to eat or snack on in case it takes someone a while to come by and help you. Make sure your tires are aired up," McCullough said.

Because, no matter how long it takes you to get there…

“Your family wants to see you for the holidays, so we want you to make it there safe.”

The Missouri Highway Patrol also wants to remind drivers….

to wear their seatbelts, don’t text and drive, and give the cars around you room to travel.

