Olive Branch, IL man sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges

An Olive Branch, Illinois man was sentenced to twenty years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on child pornography charges on Wednesday, Nov. 23

Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds said Thomas Keith Gowin, 59, of Olive Branch, pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography (a class X felony).

Gowin will also have to serve mandatory supervised release for three years to life. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Gowin was arrested in March 2016 after an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police showed that Gowin had created a pornographic film with a child between March 2015 and March 2016 in a home in rural Union County, Illinois.

The FBI also provided assistance to investigators and the Two Rivers Child Advocacy Center in Anna, Illinois.

