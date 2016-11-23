CAUGHT! Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting found in Caruthersville, MO

Poplar Bluff Police say a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Tuesday has been taken into custody.

Damarcus Alonzo Leech was apprehended in Caruthersville, Mo. Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department were seeking Leech in connection to a shooting incident which occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the 1000 block of Garfield Street in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

In the incident, authorities say Leech fired numerous rounds at a male victim.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Leech on the following charges:

Assault 1st Degree

Armed Criminal Action

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

The Poplar Bluff Police Department would like to thank all those who assisted with the apprehension, including Chief Tony Jones and the Men and Women of the Caruthersville, Mo. Police Department.

