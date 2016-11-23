CAUGHT! Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting fo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAUGHT! Suspect wanted in connection to Poplar Bluff shooting found in Caruthersville, MO

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
Damarcus Alonzo Leech (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Damarcus Alonzo Leech (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff Police say a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Tuesday has been taken into custody.

Damarcus Alonzo Leech was apprehended in Caruthersville, Mo. Wednesday at approximately 4:45 p.m. 

Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department were seeking Leech in connection to a shooting incident which occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 22 in the 1000 block of Garfield Street in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

In the incident, authorities say Leech fired numerous rounds at a male victim.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Leech on the following charges:

  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Armed Criminal Action
  • Unlawful Use of a Weapon

The Poplar Bluff Police Department would like to thank all those who assisted with the apprehension, including Chief Tony Jones and the Men and Women of the Caruthersville, Mo. Police Department.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    ISP trooper receives FOP Valor Award for incident involving armed suspect in Massac County

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:16 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:16:27 GMT
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)
    William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)William "Tom" Parks has been award the FOP Valor Award. (Source: Illinois State Police)

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

    Illinois State Police Trooper William “Tom” Parks has been recognized by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge (FOP) with a Valor Award for his on-duty actions that stopped an armed suspect in Massac County and prevented him from killing or injuring other police officers.

  • Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Budweiser Clydesdales gallop into Cape Girardeau

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:01 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:01:38 GMT

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

    If you’ve ever wanted to get up close and personal with the Budweiser Clydesdales, we at Heartland Weekend have good news. The quintessential draft horses will gallop into Cape Girardeau for a week long visit in early April. 

  • Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail

    Monday, April 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-04-02 23:24:46 GMT
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)
    Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)Kentucky State Police Execute Two Search Warrants at the McCracken County Jail. (Source: KFVS)

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    Kentucky state police have received a request to investigate possible violations of the Kentucky Whistleblower Act According to KSP, this investigation is about the termination of Deputy David Knight on Mar. 8, 2018 by administrators at the McCracken County Jail.

    •   
Powered by Frankly