Two-vehicle crash in McCracken Co., KY sends 1 to hospital

A Bentucky, Kentucky man was sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, McCracken County deputies were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US60/Clarks River Road and Jim R Road.

An investigation into the crash showed Helen N. McMahan, 17, of Paducah was driving a White 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. McMahan was traveling west on Clarks River Road when she failed to stop, striking another vehicle in the rear. The other vehicle, a 2006 White Pontiac G6 driven by Brooke A. Bradley, 26, of Benton. Bradley was stopped at a red light when she was hit in the rear by McMahan.

Bradley was taken to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

McCracken County deputies were assisted at the scene by Reidland Fire, Mercy Regional, Larry Meadows Body Shop and Paducah Ford Towing.

