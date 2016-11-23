Former Missouri officials helping Gov.-elect Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Former Missouri Republican officials and candidates are helping GOP Gov.-elect Eric Greitens transition to power.

Greitens' primary rival Catherine Hanaway and former U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Steelman are among the most well-known names aiding the future governor.

Greitens will succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in January.

Hanaway is a former state House speaker and U.S. attorney helping direct Greitens' transition. His campaign manager, Austin Chambers, is now his senior adviser.

Former state Treasurer Steelman and her husband, former state Rep. David Steelman, are advising Greitens.

Greitens' campaign treasurer Jeff Stuerman and former Republican House budget committee chairman Rick Stream are helping him with the budget.

Greitens ran as an outsider candidate. He's now trying to balance bringing new faces to the Capitol while working with experienced public servants.

