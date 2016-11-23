UPDATE: LEAP Alert canceled for missing man headed from Arkansas to Illinois

An Endangered Person Advisory issued for an 86-year-old man who was believed to be missing while traveling from Arkansas to southern Illinois has been lifted.

According to Illinois State Police, Leslie Schwebke, 86, was supposed to arrive in Swansea, Illinois from Cherokee Village, Arkansas on Tuesday, Nov. 22. When he did not arrive, authorities were alerted and a search began.

There are no other details available at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.