Murphysboro, IL man sentenced to prison after robbing, beating 56-year-old

Murphysboro, IL man sentenced to prison after robbing, beating 56-year-old

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Brandon Bodeker (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) Brandon Bodeker (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County State’s Attorney announced Wednesday that a Murphysboro man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the charge of robbery on November 21.

Brandon A. Bodeker, 20, of Murphysboro, Illinois was sentenced to serve three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

He will serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release upon his release from the Department of Corrections.

On August 15, 2016, officers with the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a business in the 400 block of Walnut Street in Murphysboro due to an injured man being discovered on the sidewalk.

When they got there, officers found the victim and saw he was suffering from a cut to his head that was actively bleeding.

During the investigation, officers found video surveillance which recorded the events leading to the victim’s injuries. Upon reviewing that surveillance video, officers saw Bodeker grab the victim by the head and neck.

Bodeker then threw the victim to the ground, causing him to strike his head on the concrete sidewalk. He then stole personal effects from the victim and ran from the area. Officers were able to quickly locate the defendant and arrest him.

This investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Bloodworth prosecuted this case.

