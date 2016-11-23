Catapult Creative House to host 'Re-Framed', opening Dec. 2 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Catapult Creative House to host 'Re-Framed', opening Dec. 2

Written by Mike Payne, Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University’s Catapult Creative house is pleased to announce the exhibit “Re-Framed: The Alchemy of an Object” will open Friday, Dec. 2.

Catapult is located in downtown Cape Girardeau at 612 Broadway.

An opening reception is planned in the gallery from 5 – 9 p.m.

Southeast instructor of art, Joshua Newth, distributed a wide variety of two dimensionally-printed ornate frames to a diverse group of community members, artists, thinkers and makers who were subsequently asked to use the frame as a platform for presenting an idea.

The frame persists as a manner of protection, presentation and as a complement to the art work itself.

Its capacity to highlight the art in which it surrounds while there is often a critical part of the frame that is overlooked.

Conceptually and visually this exhibition will reaffirm and explore the possibilities of the frame increasing the importance of a specific object or idea.

At the same time, it will give the artists a chance to present important and personal ideas to the community.

Attendees are welcome to tour the entire Catapult facilities during the opening reception on Dec. 2.

The “Re-Framed” exhibit runs from Dec. 2 through January 26, 2017.

The hours for the Catapult Creative House are Tuesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All events, talks and gallery exhibitions are free and open to the public.

Contact Leah Powers for more information at this email or (573)290-5372.

