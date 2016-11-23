Plan ahead for a safe and sober drive home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Plan ahead for a safe and sober drive home

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) -

With the holidays, comes more travel and more celebrating.

The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety urges drivers to designate a sober chauffeur or arrange for a cab if that party you attend includes alcohol.

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this season with targeted efforts December 15 through January 1.

If you cause a fatal crash while intoxicated, you can be charged with involuntary manslaughter, resulting in a hefty fine and prison time.

Don't risk ruining your life or the lives of others.

Drive sober, don't get pulled over.

