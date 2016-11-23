CAPTURED: Suspect wanted in domestic assault incident in Perryville, MO in custody

The Perry County Sheriff's Department in Missouri is reporting a person of interest wanted in connection to a domestic assault incident is now in custody.

Authorities say the suspect was captured on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

He had last been seen walking on Highway 51, just about two miles north of Perryville.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

