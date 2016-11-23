Funeral arrangements made for SIU student found dead in Carbonda - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Funeral arrangements made for SIU student found dead in Carbondale house fire

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carbondale have identified the person who was found dead after a house fire on Nov. 23.

Alexander Kierstead, 20, of Aurora, Illinois was the only person inside the home when the fire broke out.

Friends may pay their respects from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at New England Congregational Church in Aurora, Ill. The memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the church.

According to the Healy Chapel, memorial donations can be made for a scholarship fund to be established. You can click here for more information.

Firefighters with the Carbondale Fire Department and the Murphysboro Fire Department, along with police were dispatched to a fire at a home on Freeman Street at 4:50 a.m.

When crews got there, the home was engulfed in flames.

“It was a big fire you could see the flames and the smoke, the smoke was definitely rolling everywhere," nearby neighbor Michael Shara said.

“This morning we heard the fire trucks and everything and I live on the 7th floor at the apartments over here and we could see the flames and smoke going through and they had everywhere pretty well blocked off over here."

While doing a search inside the home, Chief Ted Lomax with the Carbondale Fire Department said crews located a body in one of the bedrooms.

“It’s shocking that this happened I mean, I didn’t expect this to happen especially this close," Carbondale resident Jonathan Barta said. “It’s pretty safe, this is supposed to be one of the safest neighborhoods in town.”

While the fire remains under investigation, police say there is nothing to suggest foul play is involved.

