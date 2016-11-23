Cape Girardeau Fire Department works with community group to stop 'needless acts of violence'

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department met with a group working to stop needless acts of violence on Tuesday evening.

The group calls themselves SNAP, an abbreviation for Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please.

Firefighters talked with the group about the fire department's role in delivering emergency medical services to the community.

The meeting then moved to the intersection of Cousin Street and Henderson Avenue, the scene of a recent shooting.

The goal of SNAP is to inform and educate citizens about the ways to decrease the violence in the city and keep the streets safe for young people.

