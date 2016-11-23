Last Thanksgiving NFL game played in St. Louis - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Last Thanksgiving NFL game played in St. Louis

Written by Jim Eftink, Producer
(Source: NFL) (Source: NFL)
(KFVS) -

Thanksgiving means turkey and the NFL.

Later today on KFVS12 you can watch CBS coverage from Detroit as the Lions host the Vikings.

Later in the day, the Redskins will take on the Cowboys in an NFC East showdown and tonight it's the Steelers versus the Colts.

Until just a few years ago, Detroit and Dallas were the only NFL franchises to host Thanksgiving Day games.

But for a couple of Thanksgivings in the 1970s, St. Louis actually took the games away from Dallas.

The Cardinals were one of the teams who complained to the League that Dallas was getting an unfair advantage in hosting the Thursday game. So the NFL agreed to let the Cardinals and Cowboys rotate the game. 

So St. Louis hosted Thanksgiving games in 1975 and 1977.  And it was on this date in '77, the Cardinals laid a big fat turkey egg against the Dolphins.

Snow had fallen in the St. Louis area making the Astro turf slick at old Busch Memorial Stadium. But it didn't pose any problems for Bob Griese who tossed six touchdown passes as the Dolphins trounced the Cardinals 55 to 14. The Cardinals came into the game having won six in a row and had a 7-3 record at the time.  Many were talking about the Cards being a Super Bowl team. But after the Thanksgiving disaster the Cardinals went on to lose their next three games to finish at 7-7.

It marked an end of an era for the team.  Head coach Don Coryell got into a fight with owner Bill Bidwell and left after the season.

Star running back Terry Metcalf departed for the Canadian Football League.  

By the way, the ratings for the St. Louis Thanksgiving games were a disaster. TV networks demanded the Cowboys back.

In then end, the NFL agreed and have given Dallas a game on Thanksgiving every year since. 

